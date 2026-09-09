Marvin Mims Jr. Joins Broncos' Starting Receiver Trio
Marvin Mims Jr. joins Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton in the team's starting receiver group, according to Zac Stevens. Mims started only four games last season, finishing with 37 catches for 322 yards and one touchdown while adding 78 yards and another score on 12 carries. He did show more as a receiver during Denver's playoff run, catching 12 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown across two games. The Broncos still have plenty of competition for snaps and targets with Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin in the receiver room, so being listed as a starter doesn't guarantee Mims a major weekly workload. Still, his place alongside Sutton and Waddle is a positive sign for how Denver plans to use the fourth-year receiver when the season begins.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens