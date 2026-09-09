Luther Burden III Appears Healthy Ahead of Week 1
Luther Burden III (groin) was one of the most talked-about players in the early stages of training camp, seemingly making a highlight play every time he took the field. A groin injury suffered in early August caused him to miss a significant portion of camp, but by most accounts he has looked like the same explosive player since returning to practice more than a week ago, and all indications point to a full workload in the Bears' season opener against the Panthers on Sunday. Following the departure of veteran DJ Moore, Burden will compete with Rome Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland to see the most targets in what profiles as a high-ceiling Chicago offense, and after dominating on a per-route basis late in his rookie season, the second-year wideout with WR1 upside could see a hot start to the 2026 season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller