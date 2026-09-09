Sean Tucker Still Not Practicing on Wednesday
Sean Tucker (undisclosed). Tucker has been dealing with an undisclosed issue that has held him out of practice since last week, and head coach Todd Bowles has already called him a game-time decision. The Buccaneers will issue their first official practice report on Wednesday, which should help to add clarity to Tucker's season-opening availability. While unlikely to see his own starting role for fantasy, Tucker's presence could have a significant effect on Bucky Irving's Week 1 value, particularly near the goal line after Tucker led the team with seven rushing touchdowns in 2025.
Source: Greg Auman
Source: Greg Auman