Mason Taylor Opens Season as Jets' TE1
Mason Taylor was listed as the team's No. 1 tight end on their first unofficial depth chart going into the Week 1 regular-season opener this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post. It is no surprise that Taylor is considered the Jets' No. 1 tight end entering the 2026 season, as rookie first-rounder Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) missed nearly all of training camp and the entire preseason after having a setback following hernia surgery. Sadiq is eventually expected to be New York's best pass-catching, downfield weapon, but for now, Taylor will have more fantasy upside in the short term. Sadiq is on track to suit up in Week 1, but the Jets will be easing him in, so he will not be a recommended fantasy starter in his NFL debut. The 22-year-old Taylor is a hard sell for starting lineups in Week 1 as well, and fantasy managers are probably better off looking elsewhere for their TE to kick off the season. Taylor is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues.
Source: New York Post - Brian Costello
Source: New York Post - Brian Costello