J.K. Dobbins Listed as RB1 on Broncos' Depth Chart
J.K. Dobbins was listed as the team's RB1, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Dobbins, who has a lengthy injury history in the NFL and suffered a season-ending foot injury in 2025 in his first year with Denver, is fully healthy entering Week 1 and received positive reviews during training camp this summer. The 27-year-old is set up to be the team's primary early-down option in the backfield in an offense that is rising under head coach Sean Payton and new coordinator Davis Webb. However, second-year back RJ Harvey should be the primary passing-down weapon, and rookie Jonah Coleman will be involved as well as the between-the-tackles backup to Dobbins. In 10 games last year before getting hurt, Dobbins was averaging 5.0 yards per carry for 772 yards and four touchdowns on 153 rushing attempts, and if he can stay healthy in 2026, he should be a solid weekly RB3/flex option for fantasy managers, including in Week 1 versus KC.
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel