Chris Bell to Start Week 1 Without a Pitch Count
Chris Bell has been listed as a Week 1 starter, and head coach Jeff Hafley told the media on Wednesday that he will not be limited by a pitch count. Bell appeared in the Dolphins' final preseason game and was targeted five times in roughly 10 minutes of game time, and along with fellow rookie Caleb Douglas, he has earned a spot in the season-opening lineup when Miami faces the Raiders on Sunday. "We believe those guys deserve to start, and we're gonna start them," Hafley told reporters. A third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, there is a belief Bell would have gone significantly earlier if not for the injury, and in a Dolphins offense in search of playmakers to complement running back De'Von Achane, the 22-year-old wideout has arguably the highest ceiling and should be viewed as the Miami receiver to roster for fantasy.
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques
Source: Marcel Louis-Jacques