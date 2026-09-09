Jaylen Warren Could Handle a Large Week 1 Role
Jaylen Warren is no stranger to competition, having spent his first three seasons in a backfield split with Najee Harris before sharing a room with Kenny Gainwell in 2025. Following Gainwell's departure, the Steelers added veteran Rico Dowdle, who has topped 1,000 rushing yards at each of his last two stops, but heading into Week 1, Warren is listed as the RB1 on the team's unofficial depth chart and could see a significant workload against an undermanned Falcons defense. Warren and Dowdle are similarly well-rounded backs who could be used interchangeably throughout the season, and should both find fantasy viability in the right matchups. Against the Falcons, the Steelers are favored at home, presenting Warren with an opportunity to forge a strong start to his 2026 season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller