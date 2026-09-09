Tyreek Hill Recommended to Return in October
Tyreek Hill (knee) has been doing "amazing" in his rehab after tearing multiple ligaments in his knee last year with the Miami Dolphins, but Rosenhaus also said that doctors have recommended that Hill postpone his comeback attempt until sometime in October. Rosenhaus added that he sent a video of Hill running and cutting to some NFL teams, to which they responded with questions about when they could sign him. Hill is playing it "on the safe side" as he recovers from his devastating knee injury, but he is getting back up to speed and should sign with an NFL team this fall. The 32-year-old Cheetah, who is an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro, caught just 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown in four games in 2025 in his final season with the Dolphins before his season-ending knee injury. Although Hill is no spring chicken anymore and might be a bit slower after his knee injury, he could still make an impact for an NFL team and for fantasy managers later this season, making him worth a roster stash in deeper leagues if you have room on your bench. Right now, Hill is rostered in 4% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Drew Rosenhaus on The Pat McAfee Show
Source: Drew Rosenhaus on The Pat McAfee Show