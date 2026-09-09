Zay Flowers Working to the Side on Wednesday
Zay Flowers (lower body) was working with a trainer on a side field instead of stretching with the team at the start of Wednesday's practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. Flowers was running and cutting in position drills during the media-viewing portion of practice. The 25-year-old had missed a couple of weeks of training camp practice due to a lower-body injury before returning last week and participating on Tuesday. His exact level of participation will be known later on Wednesday when the Ravens release their official practice report. Flowers could end up being limited, but the Ravens are most likely just managing the WR1's reps ahead of the Week 1 regular-season opener this Sunday, Sept. 13, on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. Flowers should be a must-start in all fantasy lineups this weekend as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2 who could flourish in 2026 in Baltimore's new offense.
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley