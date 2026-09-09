De'Zhaun Stribling Keeps Pushing Toward a Bigger Role
De'Zhaun Stribling still looks like one of the more interesting rookie breakouts to watch after a strong summer. The shoulder issue that cost him the preseason finale is no longer showing up on the injury report, which removes the biggest short-term concern. Stribling earned the attention in the first place. He caught 11 of 13 targets for 109 yards across two preseason games and kept making plays in camp, including a pair of red-zone touchdowns during joint practices with the Chargers. Kyle Shanahan also praised how consistently he competed and handled coaching. The role is not locked in yet. San Francisco's official depth chart lists Mike Evans ahead of Stribling, with Deebo Samuel Sr. starting at the other receiver spot, but Ricky Pearsall is out for the season and there should be room for Stribling in multi-receiver sets. He does not need to be forced into lineups against the Rams. The bigger story is that his breakout path is still very much alive.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller