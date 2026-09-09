Jakobi Meyers Says he Will Play in Week 1
Jakobi Meyers (hand) said that he will be playing on Sunday in the Week 1 regular-season opener versus the visiting Cleveland Browns, according to John Shipley of Sports Illustrated. The Florida Times-Union's Ryan O'Halloran reported that Meyers was wearing a non-contact jersey during the team's full-padded practice on Wednesday. Meyers could be listed as a limited practice participant on the team's first official practice report of 2026, but it looks like he is fine for the season opener this weekend against the Browns. The 29-year-old was acquired midseason last year from the Las Vegas Raiders and helped unlock head coach Liam Coen's offense. He caught 42 of 61 targets for 483 yards and three touchdowns in his nine games with the Jags in 2025, although Parker Washington's emergence late last year and this summer has caused Meyers' fantasy stock to tumble going into 2026. Meyers will still be a key player in Jacksonville's offense, but he should be treated as more of a WR4/flex in a crowded WR corps that also includes Brian Thomas Jr.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley