Tee Higgins on Track to Play in Week 1
Tee Higgins (heel) is on and feels good about him playing in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, Sept. 13, according to BengalsTalk.com's Jay Morrison. The Bengals announced last week that Higgins has been dealing with a bruised heel, but it is a minor injury and should not impact his availability or snap count in the regular-season opener this weekend. In addition to Higgins, quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (knee) available against the Bucs after hyperextending his knee a few weeks ago in a training camp practice. Even though he is in the shadow of Chase, the consensus No. 1 overall fantasy WR, Higgins has WR1 upside on any given week in Cincy's explosive passing offense. The Bengals could ease Higgins into practice this week and keep him limited on Wednesday, but that should not concern fantasy managers whatsoever.
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison