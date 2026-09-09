Parker Washington to Return Punts This Year
Parker Washington said that he is the team's punt returner heading into the Week 1 season opener this Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns, according to Mark Long of The Associated Press. Washington came on strong last year as one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's most trusted targets in the passing game and finished with career highs across the board in his third NFL season in catches (58), targets (95), receiving yards (847), and touchdowns (five) in 16 regular-season games. The 24-year-old former sixth-rounder from Penn State has continued to rise in training camp and the preseason and has been one of the most-hyped wideouts for fantasy football as he continues to develop chemistry with Lawrence. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder will be exposed to more injuries as the team's punt returner in 2026, but that should not detract from his upside potential in an ascending Jaguars offense. Washington should be locked into all fantasy starting lineups against the Browns in Week 1 as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex option.
Source: The Associated Press - Mark Long
Source: The Associated Press - Mark Long