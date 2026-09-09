Jonathon Brooks in Full Uniform and Pads on Wednesday
Jonathon Brooks (soreness) was seen in full uniform and pads for Wednesday's practice, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. The Panthers have been playing it safe with Brooks heading into the start of the 2026 regular season after he already tore his ACL twice since being drafted by Carolina. He was practicing off to the side earlier this week, and this report for Kaye suggests that Brooks has a pretty good chance of suiting up for the Week 1 season opener this Sunday, Sept. 13, versus the Chicago Bears. Brooks could have a limited listing on the team's Wednesday practice report, but all signs are pointing to him sharing the Panthers' backfield with Chuba Hubbard this weekend as he looks to stay healthy for the first time since being drafted in the second round out of Texas in 2024. If the 23-year-old is active on Sunday, as expected, fantasy managers should consider him as an RB3/flex option in his first NFL game since the 2024 season.
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye