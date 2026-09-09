Malik Nabers Doing Individual Drills, Looking Good for Week 1
Malik Nabers (knee) was participating in individual drills during Wednesday's practice, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. Nabers was first in line and is looking good for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday Night Football against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. The Giants could list Nabers as a limited practice participant on their first report of the year on Wednesday, but all signs are pointing towards the former first-rounder from LSU making his 2026 debut this weekend after tearing his ACL and meniscus early in 2025. With that said, Nabers could be much more volatile for fantasy purposes in this year's season opener if the Giants have him on a strict snap count as they ease him back in. Instead of being a surefire WR1 in Week 1, fantasy managers should consider him more of a low-ceiling, low-end WR2 if he is officially active on Sunday night against Dallas. The 23-year-old only played in four games last season, but he was thoroughly impressive as a rookie, catching 109 of his 170 targets for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in his first 15 NFL games for the Giants.
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes