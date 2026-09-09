Malik Washington Gets His Shot in Miami's Starting Lineup
Malik Washington enters 2026 with a much better opportunity than he had a year ago. Miami's current depth chart lists him with the first-team offense alongside Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, giving Washington a real chance to turn a part-time role into something more useful for fantasy. He caught 46 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns last season and also added 110 rushing yards and another score on 17 carries. The receiving efficiency was modest, but the situation around him has changed. Washington also built some chemistry with new starting quarterback Malik Willis during camp, including multiple downfield connections and a late-camp touchdown. Being listed with the starters doesn't guarantee a big target share, especially with Douglas and Bell both pushing for work. Still, Washington has moved from rotational depth into a legitimate starting opportunity. If the routes and targets follow, his fantasy value could rise quickly.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller