Corbin Carroll Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
Corbin Carroll (back) will not start in Wednesday's game in Kansas City against the Royals and is scheduled to have tests done on his lower back on Thursday when the team returns home, according to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. Carroll has not started for the D-backs since Sunday, but he came off the bench in Monday's extra-inning win over KC. The 26-year-old will have two more days to rest -- the Snakes have a scheduled day off on Thursday -- before potentially returning for Friday's series opener against the Texas Rangers on Friday if his test results look fine on Thursday. For now, fantasy managers should consider the All-Star outfielder to be day-to-day. Arizona can ill-afford to lose Carroll for any stretch of time as they battle the San Diego Padres for the final wild-card spot in the National League down the stretch. The former first-rounder is a must-start in fantasy for his five-category upside, but he has struggled in the second half, slashing .215/.310/.442 with a .752 OPS, six home runs, 11 doubles, six triples, 16 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 31 runs scored, 22 walks, and 44 strikeouts in 48 games since the All-Star break. In six games in September, he has gone 3-for-22 (.136) with no walks and eight punchouts.
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro
Source: The Arizona Republic - Nick Piecoro