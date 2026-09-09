George Springer Dealing With Left-Shoulder Issue
George Springer (shoulder) was held out of the starting lineup again on Wednesday against the hosting Athletics due to a left-shoulder issue that also cost him two games in August, among other things, according to Theo DeRosa of MLB.com. "I think it's just kind of that point in the season. He's available today if we need him," manager John Schneider said. Catcher Alejandro Kirk got the start as the designated hitter on Wednesday and was hitting cleanup, with Brandon Valenzuela doing the catching for right-hander Braydon Fisher and batting eighth against A's left-hander Brady Basso. It is the second straight day that Springer has been held out, but it sounds like a day-to-day situation, so the veteran could be back as early as Friday's series opener against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles after a scheduled day off on Thursday to travel back to Toronto. Despite being a little banged up since last month, Springer hit .321 (27-for-84) with an .858 OPS, two homers, six doubles, a triple, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored, and four steals in 27 games in August. However, he has gone just 3-for-23 (.130) with a walk and five strikeouts so far in six games in September.
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa
Source: MLB.com - Theo DeRosa