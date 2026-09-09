Jacob Lombard Shows Off Tools in Professional Debut

Sep 9, 2026, 12:36 PM ET
Miami Marlins infield prospect Jacob Lombard capped off his professional debut with a home run and a stolen base in his last game at Single-A. It was an uneven showing through the first 22 games for the Marlins' fourth-ranked prospect, collecting six multi-hit efforts, including four home runs and 11 stolen bases, but he hit just .220 with a 39.4 percent strikeout rate. Even so, the future is still bright for the former first-rounder, who should show improvements in his first full season of professional baseball next year. There is 55-grade pop in his bat per MLB.com, along with 65-grade speed, so there is plenty to like about the 6-foot-3 slugger in terms of fantasy potential. The hit tool is the wild card here, but with his pedigree (brother of George Lombard Jr.
, who is already in the majors at age 21), assume he'll make the proper adjustments, and the power/speed upside is worth the batting average risk, leaving the 18-year-old as a worthy top-five pick in first-year player drafts.--Jarod RuppSource: MiLB.com