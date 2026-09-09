Ronald Acuna Jr. Showing Signs of a Late-Season Breakout
Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .253/.350/.442 with 16 home runs, 45 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 20 stolen bases. Relative to the lofty bar he's set for himself in his career, Acuna Jr.'s numbers so far this season have been underwhelming. However, the 28-year-old has shown signs of a late-season surge in recent games. Across his first 26 plate appearances of September, Acuna Jr. has hit .417 with three home runs and nine RBI. Acuna Jr.'s underlying metrics have generally been trending in the right direction in the second half of the season, as he's posted a 49.1% hard-hit rate since the All-Star break after logging a 43.4% hard-hit rate in the first half of the year. When Acuna Jr. is fully healthy and has everything going at the plate, his five-category upside remains as high as just about any player in baseball. If he continues his current tear, Acuna Jr. could swing fantasy leagues in September.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller