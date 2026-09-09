Yandy Diaz Remains an Elite Batting Average Asset Amidst Hot Start to September
Yandy Diaz is hitting .305/.372/.467 with 21 home runs, 77 RBI, 83 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Even at 35 years old, Diaz remains one of the most reliable hitters in baseball. He consistently hits the ball hard (48.1% hard-hit rate) while also avoiding swing-and-miss (14.1% strikeout rate), which makes him a high-end batting average asset for fantasy managers. Diaz is also the everyday leadoff hitter in Tampa Bay, which gives him a chance to top 90 runs and RBI in 2026. The veteran slugger is off to a scorching hot start to September, hitting .400 with two home runs and five extra-base hits across his first 33 plate appearances this month. As long as he stays healthy the rest of the way, Diaz should continue to provide excellent four-category production for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller