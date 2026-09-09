Cam Schlittler Continues Dominant Stretch with 10-Strikeout Outing on Tuesday
Cam Schlittler picked up his 13th win of the season on Tuesday night, allowing just three hits and one earned run while striking out 10 across seven innings of work in his team's 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies. The 25-year-old has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2026, recording a 13-6 record with a 2.01 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts across 178 2/3 innings (30 starts). Schlittler has been especially dominant of late, allowing just five earned runs while recording three wins and 49 strikeouts across his last 39 innings (six starts). He's averaging 98.0 miles per hour on his four-seam fastball and has struck out 31.0% of the batters he's faced while posting just a 6.2% walk rate. As long as he stays healthy, Schlittler looks like a high-end SP1 for fantasy managers down the stretch of the season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com