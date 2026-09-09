Mickey Gasper a Priority Waiver Wire Target Amid Second-Half Surge
Mickey Gasper has been a revelation in 2026. Across 191 plate appearances this year, the 30-year-old is hitting .270/.384/.491 with eight home runs, 22 RBI, and 23 runs scored. Gasper got off to a relatively slow start to 2026, which led to him spending much of the middle portion of the season at Triple-A. However, since being recalled by the Red Sox in mid-August, he's emerged as an everyday fixture at the top of the team's lineup at either first base or designated hitter. Gasper's plate approach has been elite, as he's walked in 13.1% of his plate appearances while posting just a 14.7% strikeout rate. The switch-hitter has also dominated right-handed pitching, posting a .964 OPS with more walks than strikeouts while batting from the left side of the plate. Gasper's numbers have started to regress a bit of late, as he has just five hits across his first 30 plate appearances in September. Still, he remains a must-add waiver wire target for fantasy managers given his recent success in Boston.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller