Eric Bitonti Promoted to Double-A Following Strong Season at High-A
Eric Bitonti was promoted to Double-A Biloxi on Tuesday following a wrap on the High-A season. The Brewers' 26th-ranked prospect had a strong campaign at High-A this year, slashing .270/.391/.525 with 25 home runs and 24 steals in 111 games for the Timber Rattlers. The 6-foot-5 slugger has big-time power, but with it comes a ton of swing-and-miss, posting a poor 32.9 percent strikeout rate, although it was somewhat offset by a 16.6 percent walk rate. Keep an eye on the strikeout rate at the next level, as it could limit the batting average even more so than it did at High-A, and don't expect the stolen bases to continue with speed like his, but look for the left-handed hitter to continue to produce home runs. The former third-rounder could reach the Show sometime in 2028, and with power like his, he's a name for dynasty managers to consider, as there is "hope that he could be a future 30-homer slugger," per MLB.com's scouting report.
Source: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
Source: Wisconsin Timber Rattlers