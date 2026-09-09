Nick Sogard a Versatile Deep-League Depth Piece to Target
Nick Sogard is hitting .267/.364/.406 with four home runs, 16 RBI, and 26 runs scored. The 29-year-old's power upside is limited, as he's posted just a 4.9% barrel rate and a 29.9% hard-hit rate. However, Sogard has kept his strikeout rate under 20% while also walking in 13.1% of his plate appearances. Sogard also has the ability to line up at every defensive spot in the infield, which helps keep him in the Red Sox lineup on a near-everyday basis. Sogard's lack of power and speed caps his fantasy upside and his utility in shallower leagues. Still, in deeper-league formats, his multi-positional eligibility and balanced plate approach make him a useful depth piece to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller