Heriberto Hernandez an Intriguing Power/Speed Bat to Target
Heriberto Hernandez is hitting .228/.312/.466 with 24 home runs, 63 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. With a 27.5% strikeout rate, Hernandez profiles as a batting average drain for fantasy managers. However, the 26-year-old carries high-end power upside with a 13.7% barrel rate and a 47.3% hard-hit rate. Hernandez also offers some intriguing speed potential, as he's 11-for-15 as a base stealer this season and has logged six stolen bases since the All-Star break. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Hernandez profiles as one of the more appealing power/speed targets for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller