Dalton Kincaid Could Become a League-Winner With More Snaps
Dalton Kincaid might finally get the playing time fantasy managers have been waiting for. Kincaid caught 39 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns in only 12 games last season despite spending much of the year in a part-time role. His efficiency was among the best at the position whenever he actually ran routes. Now there is belief around Buffalo that Kincaid could push into the 60% to 65% snap range after going through his healthiest training camp in years. He looked the part this summer too, repeatedly finding the end zone with Josh Allen and earning praise for both his receiving work and improvement as a blocker. Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes are still involved, so the increased workload isn't guaranteed. That's really the only thing holding this back. Kincaid has already shown what he can do with limited opportunities. If Buffalo finally keeps him on the field consistently, he has the kind of ceiling that can swing fantasy leagues at tight end.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller