Malachi Fields Is Becoming Harder to Keep Off the Field
Malachi Fields was already making a push before Darius Slayton was released, and that move only makes the rookie more interesting. Fields impressed throughout the summer and caught all three of his preseason targets for 34 yards and a touchdown, while also getting work with the first-team offense. Slayton had fallen behind by the end of camp, so his departure shouldn't be treated as the only reason Fields has a chance here. It does leave New York with just four receivers on the active roster. Malik Nabers and Darnell Mooney are still listed as the starters, with Fields behind Nabers on the current depth chart, but the third-round pick is getting increasingly difficult to leave out of the offensive plans. He still has to show he can earn regular-season targets before becoming a weekly fantasy option. The opportunity is opening quickly, though, and Fields looks much closer to a meaningful role than he did when camp began.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller