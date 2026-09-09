Adonai Mitchell Carries Breakout Potential into 2026
Adonai Mitchell looks to be well-positioned to put together his most productive campaign. After being acquired by the Jets from the Indianapolis Colts at the 2025 trade deadline, Mitchell recorded 24 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns on 58 targets across eight games. While the 23-year-old's per-target efficiency wasn't spectacular, it's important to remember that he was saddled with some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL down the stretch of the year. Entering 2026, New York's passing game should at least have a bit more stability under veteran signal-caller Geno Smith. Mitchell also appears to be firmly entrenched as the Jets' WR2 alongside star WR1 Garrett Wilson, at least to begin the year. Given his lack of an established track record and the Jets' overall offensive question marks, Mitchell's profile is not without risk for fantasy managers. However, he may still be worth targeting as an early-season stash candidate just in case he has a breakout year in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller