Juwan Johnson Primed for Early-Season Target Volume in New Orleans
Juwan Johnson put together the most productive season of his career in 2025, recording 77 catches for 889 yards and three touchdowns on 102 targets across 17 games. Alongside star Saints wideout Chris Olave, Johnson spent much of the year as the clear second option in the New Orleans passing game. With Saints rookie first-round wideout Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) on Injured Reserve to begin the year, Johnson appears to be in a similar situation in New Orleans to open 2026. Across his final 11 games of 2025, Johnson topped double-digit PPR fantasy points seven times. For as long as Tyson remains sidelined, Johnson carries top-12 fantasy tight end upside and should likely be rostered across most league formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller