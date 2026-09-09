Brock Bowers to Miss "a Game or Two" After Meniscus Trim
Brock Bowers (knee) underwent a meniscus trim on Tuesday and is now expected to miss "a game or two," per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter reports that Bowers got banged up "a little" in training camp and that the surgery was scheduled last week. While the initial return timeline for Bowers sounds relatively positive, this surprise surgery is still a worrying development for fantasy managers. The star tight end's 2025 production was down across the board after he suffered a PCL sprain in his left knee in Week 1. Bowers attempted to play through the injury for much of the season before eventually being placed on Injured Reserve in December. It appears the Raiders are being a bit more proactive this time around, which could help Bowers get back to full strength more quickly. Still, fantasy managers may want to downgrade their expectations for his production, at least initially upon his return. With Bowers sidelined, Raiders tight end Michael Mayer will likely play a larger role in the Las Vegas passing game.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter