Terrance Ferguson Well-Positioned for a Second-Year Breakout in 2026?
Terrance Ferguson recorded 11 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns on 25 targets across 14 games (three starts) as a rookie last season. While the 23-year-old flashed high-end talent, the depth of the Rams tight end room prevented him from playing a high-volume role. Entering 2026, Los Angeles once again fields a deep tight end room that features veterans Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, and Davis Allen as well as rookie second-rounder Max Klare. However, Ferguson reportedly had a strong camp and profiles as the team's highest-upside receiving option at tight end. If he can work his way into consistent playing time this season, Ferguson has the talent to be a breakout candidate. In deeper league formats, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Ferguson through the early portion of the year.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller