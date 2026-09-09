Devaughn Vele Could Grab the No. 2 Job Early
Devaughn Vele has a real early-season opening with rookie Jordyn Tyson on injured reserve. Vele is listed with the first-team offense, and there is at least some evidence he can make use of the extra work. After Rashid Shaheed was traded last season, Vele caught 20 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown on 29 targets over his final five games before a shoulder injury ended his year. That stretch matters more than the full-season line of 25 catches for 293 yards. Chris Olave is still the clear top receiver, while Barion Brown and Juwan Johnson will compete for targets too, so calling Vele the automatic No. 2 option would go too far. The opportunity is there, though. Tyson must miss at least four games, and Vele already showed late last season that his production can climb when the Saints give him more to do. He has a chance to turn this early window into a much steadier fantasy role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller