Jazz Chisholm Jr. Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) will require a stint on the injured list after suffering a sprained right thumb in Tuesday's game, according to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record. Chisholm will not do any baseball activities for seven to 10 days. With the starting second baseman going on the shelf, shortstop Anthony Volpe is an option to be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for more middle-infield depth at the big-league level. The speedy Jose Caballero is starting at the keystone on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies. It is bad timing for Chisholm to go down with an injury, but the good news is the Yankees just got All-Star slugger Aaron Judge back for the first time since a stress fracture in his rib in late May. Given the timing of Chisholm's injury, he may not be back for the Yankees in the regular season to close out September, and fantasy managers definitely should not expect him to help in playoff matchups. The 28-year-old leads the league with 40 stolen bases in 461 at-bats in 2026 while also slashing .232/.312/.403 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI, and 68 runs scored.
Source: The Bergen Record - Pete Caldera
Source: The Bergen Record - Pete Caldera