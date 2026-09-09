Chase DeLauter Returns From Wrist Sprain on Wednesday
Chase DeLauter (wrist) is starting in right field and will bat second on Wednesday against the hosting Baltimore Orioles and right-hander Shane Baz, according to MLB.com. DeLauter is returning to the diamond on Wednesday after missing each of the last four games due to a sprained right wrist that he suffered late last week. Surprisingly, the rookie left-handed-hitting outfielder avoided a stint on the injured list and will be back in action at Camden Yards on Wednesday. Fantasy managers are hoping that the 24-year-old is not slowed down at the plate at all by his recent wrist injury. The former first-rounder has been one of the most consistent rookie hitters this year, slashing .294/.365/.458 with an .823 OPS, 13 home runs, 60 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 56 runs scored across 445 total at-bats. DeLauter is coming off an excellent month of August, too, in which he hit .363 (29-for-80) with a .977 OPS, two home runs, four doubles, two triples, nine RBI, 17 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 22 games. Get him back into your starting lineup against Baz and the O's on Wednesday.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com