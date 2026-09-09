Pete Fairbanks Returns From Injured List on Wednesday
Pete Fairbanks (hand) from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Bradley Blalock to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Fairbanks only missed the required 15 days on the IL for his second trip to the IL this year due to medial nerve irritation in his right pitching hand. He will return to Miami's bullpen without going on a minor-league rehab assignment, so the Fish could ease him back into the fold in lower-leverage situations upon his return. The 32-year-old veteran has been Miami's primary ninth-inning option this year when healthy, but he has been a headache for fantasy managers, as he has gone 4-5 with a 6.02 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in addition to his 18 saves in his 40 1/3 innings pitched. Fairbanks may not see many closing opportunities the rest of the way, if any at all, even though he appears to have recovered from his hand injury. Fairbanks is only rostered in 60% of Yahoo leagues with the fantasy playoffs underway in most leagues.
Source: Miami Marlins
Source: Miami Marlins