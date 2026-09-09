Masyn Winn Scratched From Wednesday's Lineup With Thumb Soreness
Masyn Winn (thumb), who was activated from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, was scratched from Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants with more soreness in his left thumb, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Thomas Saggese made the start at the 6 for St. Louis and was hitting seventh against Giants right-hander Blade Tidwell. It appears that Winn is not fully recovered from the fractured left thumb that caused him to miss over two weeks recently. If the Cardinals place him back on the IL, Winn will almost certainly miss the rest of the 2026 season. The 24-year-old has been a disappointment for fantasy managers in 2026 in his fourth year in the big leagues, as he is currently hitting .236/.312/.323 with a .635 OPS, only five home runs, 51 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and 49 runs scored across 123 games and 494 plate appearances. The former second-rounder has been really poor in the second half, hitting just .218 (26-for-119) with a homer, 15 walks, and 35 strikeouts in 36 games and 137 plate appearances.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold