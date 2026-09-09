Garrett Crochet Throws Around 20 Pitches in Side Session
Garrett Crochet (shoulder) threw around 20 pitches during a side session of mostly fastballs on Tuesday, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. It was Crochet's second side session in five days. "Looked good," said interim manager Chad Tracy. "I just briefly talked to him. He felt good too. So, looked good and felt good. Good step in the right direction. I don't know the next steps yet. Probably another side sometime this weekend." In a very frustrating 2026 season, Crochet had been shut down from throwing for nearly three months due to a left-shoulder and lat injury. He could start facing live hitters at some point next week, but given the time of the year, he is unlikely to have time to go on a minor-league rehab assignment, with Triple-A Worcester's season ending on Sept. 20. There is a slim chance that Crochet goes from throwing live batting practice to pitching for Boston very late in the regular season, but even in that scenario, he will be returning as a reliever out of the bullpen and not a starter. But that is far from guaranteed, and there is even the possibility that he does not make the postseason roster if the BoSox make the playoffs.
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne