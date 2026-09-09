Jazz Chisholm Jr. Out With Thumb Injury on Wednesday
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (thumb) is not in the team's starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the visiting Colorado Rockies, per MLB.com. Chisholm will sit out after being pulled from Tuesday's series opener in the Bronx early due to a right-thumb injury that he suffered on a slide into second base. Jose Caballero will make the start at the keystone on Wednesday and will hit out of the nine-hole against Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. As of now, fantasy managers should consider Chisholm to be day-to-day and check back on him on Thursday to see if he is available to return for the series finale against Colorado. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger and two-time All-Star is one of the best power/speed options in fantasy at the second base position, but he also has third base eligibility in Yahoo leagues. The seven-year veteran enters play on Wednesday with a .232/.312/.403 slash line, .715 OPS, 19 home runs, 55 RBI, a league-high 40 stolen bases, and 68 runs scored across his 134 games and 520 plate appearances. Chisholm's power has been down after hitting a career-high 31 homers in 2025 in his first year in the Bronx, but he has made up for it by tying his career high with 40 thefts.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com