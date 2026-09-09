Ben Simmons' Kings Contract is Non-Guaranteed
Ben Simmons officially signed his one-year deal, but the structure makes this a camp audition more than a rotation promise. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the contract is non-guaranteed and worth up to $3.5 million, with Simmons earning $1 million if he makes the opening-night roster on Oct. 21 against the Clippers. That adds needed context after Sacramento first agreed to terms with the 30-year-old three-time All-Star last week. Simmons is attempting an NBA comeback after sitting out 2025-26, and Russell Westbrook's retirement left Sacramento with a veteran playmaking void behind rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Malik Monk still has a steadier path to backup creation, while Nique Clifford and Emanuel Sharp are also in the young guard/wing mix. Simmons is worth monitoring in camp, but his fantasy value starts with proving he has a roster spot and real minutes.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto