Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
Brock Bowers (knee) still does not have a return date from the team after undergoing a meniscus trim Tuesday. Head coach Klint Kubiak told Ryan McFadden that the situation developed quickly and said the Raiders "got it cleaned up," but he declined to say whether Bowers is expected to miss one or two games. That is worth noting after outside reports suggested he could be sidelined for the first two weeks. Bowers is already out for Sunday's opener against Miami, and Las Vegas visits the Chargers in Week 2. He caught 64 passes for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games last season, so there is no replacing his role outright. Michael Mayer should get the first crack at more work after posting 35 catches for 328 yards and one score in 2025, with Ian Thomas also available. Fantasy managers should continue to plan without Bowers for Week 1 and treat Week 2 as uncertain until the Raiders give a clearer indication of his progress.
Source: Ryan McFadden
Source: Ryan McFadden