Michael Penix Jr. Had No "Real Chance" to Start in Week 1
Michael Penix Jr. (knee) could start on Sunday in the Week 1 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said, "No." Stefanski said that Penix will be ready when he is ready. It remains to be seen if Penix will be ready for the team's Week 2 contest next Sunday, Sept. 20, versus the division-rival Carolina Panthers, as the Falcons are now in a bit of a bind at the QB position following Tua Tagovailoa's oblique injury in practice on Thursday that will sideline him this weekend. With Penix already ruled out, the Falcons are forced to turn to veteran backup Cooper Rush in the season opener against Pittsburgh, with undrafted rookie Jack Strand backing him up. It might be just one week of Rush, though, since Penix has been listed as a full participant in practices this week. With Tagovailoa now potentially being cut after another injury, Penix's path to a full-time starting role has cleared up, making him much more attractive for the 2026 season in two-QB superflex leagues after he partially tore his ACL last year.
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden
Source: AtlantaFalcons.com - Will McFadden