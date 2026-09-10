A.J. Brown to Miss at Least Four Weeks
A.J. Brown (ankle) suffered a high-ankle sprain in Wednesday night's season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks and is expected to miss at least four weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. High-ankle sprains typically keep players out anywhere from four to six weeks, so fantasy managers will need to be patient with the 29-year-old wideout after he caught just three of his four targets for 26 yards in Week 1 before leaving with his ankle sprain in his Patriots debut. It is not how Brown or his fantasy managers wanted him to get started back in the AFC this year, but he should be stashed in all leagues while he heals up. In the meantime, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams will all be asked to step up to help quarterback Drake Maye out after his frustrating three-interception season opener on Wednesday night. Doubs, who is already rostered in 56% of Yahoo leagues, probably has the most fantasy upside of the bunch, even though he failed to haul in any of his three targets on Wednesday in his team debut.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport