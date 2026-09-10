Sam Darnold To Miss Time, But Seahawks "Dodge a Bullet"
Sam Darnold (hip) had an MRI exam on his injured hip on Thursday morning that team doctors are still reviewing to determine how much time he will miss, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Darnold is expected to miss some time, but for now the Seahawks believe that they "dodged a bullet," according to a source. Fantasy managers should not expect the 29-year-old to be ready to play by Week 2 in Arizona against the division-rival Cardinals, but it appears that he has avoided a long-term injury. We will continue to keep a close eye on Darnold's practice status for next week, but for now, it looks like backup Drew Lock will be making the start next weekend for Seattle in the desert. Overall, it will be a downgrade for Seattle's offense, but top wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba did just fine in Thursday's win over the New England Patriots after Darnold left, tallying over 100 receiving yards and his first touchdown of the year. Darnold went just 1-for-2 passing for 13 yards and was sacked once early in the Week 1 opener before leaving with his hip injury.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter