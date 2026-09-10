Isaiah Likely Could Hit The Ground Running This Season
Isaiah Likely is creating some real buzz in the fantasy community, mostly because he is no longer blocked from playing time behind Mark Andrews for the Baltimore Ravens. He has been impressive in training camp, and there is a real belief among many who follow the team that he emerges as the No. 2 target behind Malik Nabers on the outside for the Giants. Adam Bernstein of GMENHQ, a Giants blog, wrote this about Likely: "Given the state of New York's receiver room, there's a real chance he functions as Dart's No. 2 receiving option behind Malik Nabers." Likely played in 14 games last year with the Baltimore Ravens and caught 27 passes for 307 yards and a touchdown, playing most of the season behind Andrews on the depth chart. This is an opportunity for a breakout season for Likely in an expanded role.
Source: GMEN HQ blog
Source: GMEN HQ blog