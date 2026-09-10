Blake Corum Has Standalone Value Despite Tough Matchup
Blake Corum ranks as an RB3/flex option against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, despite his projected role as the No. 2 option behind Kyren Williams. Corum routinely carved out standalone value last year, ranking as the overall RB8 in PPR leagues from Weeks 13-16. This year, Corum is expected to take on a larger, more consistent role. That could start right away in Week 1, despite the fact that Corum has a tougher matchup. The 49ers did allow the 13th-most fantasy points to running backs last year, but a lot of that production came on receptions. Corum isn't a major receiving threat, and the 49ers ranked near the middle of the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns allowed. There's also a lot of mouths to feed in this offense, which features Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, in addition to Williams. Nevertheless, Corum enters Week 1 as a low-end RB3/flex.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller