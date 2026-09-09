Alvin Kamara is Back at Practice
Alvin Kamara (knee) returned to practice as a limited participant on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo. Kamara is finally back in the mix after being sidelined most of camp due to a sprained MCL. It sounds like there is a chance that Kamara is cleared to play in Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Detroit Lions. Once healthy, Kamara is expected to be the co-starter alongside Travis Etienne Jr. this season. The veteran back can still make an impact on the field, but the presence of Etienne does hurt his overall value. Etienne would be a borderline RB1 if Kamara is out, so fantasy managers should stay tuned for more information.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo