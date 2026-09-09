Zay Flowers was Limited During Wednesday's Practice
Zay Flowers (hamstring) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Flowers is still working his way back after missing a couple of weeks due to a lower-body injury. Flowers still has two more chances to be upgraded to full practice ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It sounds like Flowers is trending towards playing on Sunday, but hamstring issues tend to linger. Fantasy managers will need to check back on Thursday and Friday for more updates on Flowers. If he's active, Flowers is a low-end WR1 who is a must-start in all fantasy formats.
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Source: Baltimore Ravens