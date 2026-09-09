Alec Pierce Gets Through Limited Practice on Wednesday
Alec Pierce (heel) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session. Pierce is still recovering from a heel injury that kept him from practicing until late August. Head coach Shane Steichen believes Pierce should be good to go for the Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. He'll get two more chances to upgrade to full practice ahead of Sunday's season opener. Pierce expects to see a higher volume of targets after signing a massive extension with the Colts this past offseason. Fantasy managers should check back on Thursday and Friday for more updates on Pierce.
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Source: Indianapolis Colts