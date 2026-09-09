Nick Emmanwori Out for Season Opener on Wednesday
Drake Maye and new wide receiver A.J. Brown. It remains to be seen if the 22-year-old Emmanwori will be ready to make his 2026 season debut in a Week 2 matchup on the road against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals next Sunday, Sept. 20. Emmanwori was a key contributor last year in a strong Seahawks defense, recording 81 total tackles (56 solo), 2.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one interception, and 11 pass breakups in 14 regular-season starts for Seattle.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo